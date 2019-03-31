1 dead, 4 injured in Boulder County car crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed Sunday night and four people hospitalized, including two children, after a three-car crash that happened around 6 p.m. on US 36.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed the driver of a silver 2015 Porsche has died. No further information about the driver’s identity was immediately available.

A boy also was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Another three people — a man, woman and a female child in a silver Toyota Highlander – were taken to Longmont United Hospital. Police are unsure the extent of their injuries.

A third vehicle, a Honda CRV, also was involved. Police did not have information on the driver or passengers in that vehicle, although no others were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Police have not confirmed in which car the seriously injured boy was passenger.

US 36 from Estes Park to Apple Valley Road will remain closed for up to four hours.

State Patrol’s vehicular crimes trooper remains on scene and is investigating the crash. There is not confirmed information regarding what may have contributed to the crash.