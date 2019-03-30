World War II Veteran featured in best-selling novel rides through LoDo in tank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a living piece of history in the middle of Lower Downtown Denver on Saturday as a World War II Veteran rode on a tank down Wynkoop Street.

Best-selling author Adam Makos featured veteran Cpl. Clarence Smoyer in his book "Spearhead."

Smoyer is a decorated veteran. "Spearhead" describes the role of the 3rd Armored Division in Germany during World War II.

“He’s 95 years old," Makos said. “He’s been called a hero of Cologne."

Smoyer was in Denver signing the very book he was a part of and people came from all over for the event.

“To teach this young man about the patriotism and heroism of [a] soldier that came before us and sacrificed for the country," Brian Wilson, who brought his son, said.

The line wrapped all the way around the terminal at Union Station.

“I’ve been doing and studying the 3rd Armored Division for about two years now, and I just didn’t want to give up this chance to meet Clarence Smoyer," one man who traveled from Utah said.

Smoyer's division is famous for its efforts during the war, specifically for its deep dives behind enemy lines.