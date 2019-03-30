Suspicious device reported underneath bridge causing closures on E470

AURORA, Colo. — A suspicious device was reported under a bridge at approximately 5:10 p.m. is causing the closure of E470 between Smoky Hill Road to E. Jewell Avenue and Gun Club Road between Belleview Avenue to E. Hampden Road.

