Citing Mick Jagger health issue, Rolling Stones postpone tour, including Denver concert

DENVER — The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that the band has postponed the North American leg of its upcoming tour due to a health issue with lead singer Mick Jagger.

The North American portion of the “No Filter” tour was set to begin in Miami on April 20. The band was scheduled to play at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on May 26.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” a press release announcing the postponement stated.

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West said people who have tickets to attend the shows should keep them, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said through the release.

In all, 15 Rolling Stones concerts in the U.S. and Canada were postponed.

The band did not release details on Jagger’s condition.