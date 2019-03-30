× Rep. Ken Buck elected new chair of Colorado Republican Party

DENVER — The Colorado Republican Party has a new leader. Rep. Ken Buck was elected as the Colorado GOP chair Saturday afternoon.

Buck beat out State Rep. Susan Beckman for the position during the fourth round of voting.

Buck will stay in Congress and will appoint a deputy to run day-to-day operations. Former Colorado GOP Chair Steve House is expected to be picked by Buck for that role.

The local Republican party is looking to rebuild after Democrats saw significant success in the 2018 election. The Democrats now control the Colorado House, Senate and Governor’s office.

Going into Saturday’s election, it was unclear if Buck would prevail. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is regarded by many as Colorado’s top Republican, spoke in favor of Buck prior to voting.