Mild week ahead on Front Range

The snow system that moved through Friday night into Saturday morning left behind 1.5 inches of snow at DIA with higher amounts on the northwest and south sides of Metro Denver. Any lingering snow showers will clear out this evening leaving behind dry conditions overnight.

Here's some of the snowfall totals from last night's storm. Warmer and drier weather moves in for the next few days #cowx pic.twitter.com/OUNJRUfKyz — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 30, 2019

Warmer weather moves in for Sunday with a forecast high temperatures of 50 degrees for Denver. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with dry conditions on the Front Range. The mountains will see more snow showers with an additional 1-5 inches of accumulating snow.

Temperatures will reach the 60s again by Tuesday and will stay for the rest of the week. There will be scattered showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The weather looks good for the Rockies home opener on Friday.

