Man found dead in Evans; police investigating

EVANS, Colo. — The Evans Police Department is conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a convenience store Friday morning.

EPD said that around 6:30 a.m., a couple of people found an unresponsive man in the 2900 block of 37th Street near the Kum & Go.

The people who found the man performed CPR, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was in his early 20s.

Police said there are no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death. They also said there is no suspect in the case.