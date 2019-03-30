El Paso County business damaged in tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- A storage business sustained considerable damaged in a tornado near the El Paso County town of Falcon Friday afternoon.

According to KRDO, the tornado damaged several campers at the Falcon Storage Center. Surveillance video captured trailers being flipped and colliding with one another in the lot.

Business owner John Woolsey told KRDO it was the worst storm he has seen in his 15 years in the business.

"We rent storage space to dozens of RV, camper and vehicle owners," he told the Colorado Springs station. "Many of the vehicles were flipped over or heavily damaged by the strong winds. Much of our wooden perimeter fence is down. Windows were blown out. It's a huge mess."

Woolsey said he would assess the damage Saturday morning and contact affected customers.

"Until we contact you, please don't show up to see about your vehicle," he told KRDO. "Just give us a call."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado briefly touched down near U.S. 24 northeast of Falcon. Hail was also reported in the area.

No injuries have been reported.