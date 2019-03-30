Disabled American Veterans Winter Sports Clinic begins in Aspen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN, Colo. -- More than 200 veterans who are part of the National Disabled American Veterans Winter Sports Clinic took off from Denver International Airport toward Aspen on Saturday, United Airlines officials said.

The airline sponsored veterans' flights across the nation for the event. Organizers and volunteers from the Elks and Buckley Air Force bases helped United set a festive mood at their gate with balloons, snacks and banners signed by customers thanking veterans for their service.

"It's extremely rewarding," United official Stephen Bernstein said.

The Winter Sports Clinic takes place from Saturday, March 30 through Friday, April 5 and aims to help veterans with disabilities overcome perceived limitations in winter sports.

"It set me on a path that I never expected to go," Army veteran and former Paralympic skier Heath Calhoun said.