GOLDEN, Colo. -- The Curling Mixed National Championships in Denver awarded a new national title Saturday in Golden. Ten teams from around the country competed this week. The team led by Hunter Clawson took home the gold medal. The team will compete in the world championships in Scotland in October.AlertMe
Curling championships in Golden award a national title
