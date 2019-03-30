Colorado Veterans turning to CBD for PTSD treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- More and more veterans are turning to CBD in Colorado, following the legalization of hemp-derived CBD in December.

The annual Northern Colorado Hemp Expo drew record crowds over the weekend, with the focus on CBD products.

"We're trying to offer a different option," says Steve Danyluk, owner of WarFighter Hemp. "The need is still there for our wounded men and women."

WarFighter hemp is a company that sells various CBD products. Half of their profits are donated to charities that help veterans.

Making the change from opiates to CBD has been a game changer for customer Tanganyka Daniel.

"When I came home, my PTSD came in the form of nightmares. So I knew right away something was wrong, and it was up to me to get the help that I needed," she says. "The opioids that they prescribed me made me feel like a zombie, I could not think, I could not function as a human, so I decided to take a natural alternative path."

The industry has exploded over the past few months, following President Trump's signature on the Farm Bill which federally legalized hemp in 2018.

Hemp is defined in that legislation as a cannabis plant, the same plant that produces marijuana. The major difference is that hemp cannot contain more than 0.3 percent of THC, the compound in cannabis that produces a high.

Dr. Kamal Kalsi is now a spokesperson for WarFighter Hemp, after realizing the health benefits following 19 years in the military.

"We took care of hundreds of combat casualties," he says. "I took care of a lot of patients that needed opiates for pain control. Unfortunately, we fueled the opiate crisis by doing so."

When he returned from active duty, he realized something needed to be done and started recommending CBD to his patients.

"I've had patients come to me and say "I'm not a zombie anymore," he says. "It brings tears to your eyes hearing stories like that. Because it's made such a profound difference in people's lives."