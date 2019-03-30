× Clouds, snow slowly clearing out to start the weekend

DENVER — Scattered snow showers will continue to come to an end for the Front Range Saturday morning, with minor accumulation expected. Clouds will linger through the day, with a break or two of sun during the afternoon. Highs will only make it into the low 40s across the Denver metro area.

Meanwhile, in the mountains, expect scattered snow to continue throughout the day, with an additional 1-3 inches possible.

Clouds will clear out Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon with temperatures making it into the 40s and 50s.

Periods of heavy snow will continue in the mountains throughout the second half of our weekend, specifically across southwestern Colorado. Expect an additional 2-4 inches through the afternoon for the high country.

As we start the month of April, expect dry conditions for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay close to average, in the mid-50s across the Denver metro area.

Our next chance of moisture returns by Wednesday, but with temps in the 60s, expect rain in the Front Range. This will be a quick chance of rain, as sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures return by Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.