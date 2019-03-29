× Support the Shield: Make a donation at Safeway checkouts

DENVER – FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to launch the second year of the Support the Shield campaign, which supports law enforcement officers and their families.

We’re partnering again with the Safeway Foundation for a donation drive, among other initiatives.

The month-long campaign runs from Monday, April 1 through Sunday, May 5.

This year, there are two beneficiaries for the campaign: Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), which supports survivors and co-workers directly affected by line-of-duty deaths.

How to donate at Safeway

Visit one of the 100 Safeway locations across the entire state of Colorado.

Once your groceries are tallied, you will be asked via the card reader if you would like to donate $1, $5 or $10.

Once a quantity is selected it will automatically be added on to your bill.

More events

Monday, April 8: FOX31 and Channel 2 will be hosting a phone bank which will be staffed by Denver Police Officers.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will be hosting a phone bank which will be staffed by Denver Police Officers. Wednesday, April 17: FOX31 and Channel 2 anchors and reporters participate in “celebrity bagging” at their local Safeway stores.

FOX31 and Channel 2 anchors and reporters participate in “celebrity bagging” at their local Safeway stores. Wednesday, April 24: Safeway bakers will be creating thin blue line donuts that will be distributed to area police departments to show the community’s support.

“What our community was able to do during last year’s Support the Shield campaign reflects the respect and support we have for our members of law enforcement,” said Joan Barrett, Vice President & General Manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV. “Having the combination of a fantastic partner like Safeway and a community who rallies behind noble causes, I am confident we will see another successful year for the Support the Shield campaign.”

“The impact this campaign has on our law enforcement community is extraordinary and we are proud to again partner with FOX31 and Channel 2 News as they provide a great boost in helping raise awareness of the campaign,” said Todd Broderick, President, Albertsons/Safeway Denver Division. “Last year’s campaign was a tremendous success and we look forward to taking it to the next level by adding more protection for our officers and support to the families who have lost an officer in the line of duty,” added Broderick.