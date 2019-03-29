Soggy start to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have rain showers around early this evening across metro Denver. There could even be a thunderstorm or two. As we approach 9PM tonight we are expecting rain to mix with snow and then quickly change to all snow. The snow will be moving from north to south and will last until early Saturday morning before ending.

We are forecasting between 1" - 3" from north to south across the metro. In most places the accumulation will mainly be on grassy areas. However, south & west of the city where totals could be higher some accumulation of roads could make travel slick especially very late tonight and early on Saturday.

We will have a steady warming trend next week as we return to the 50s, 60s and eventually the 70s. We will have additional rain showers on Wednesday. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry for every other day next week. And, that includes the Rockies Home Opener at Coors Field on Friday which is looking great for baseball in the Mile High City.

