Prosecutors in Frazee case received documents from Department of Human Services

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Prosecutors representing that state of Colorado in the case against murder suspect Patrick Frazee recently received documents from the Teller County Department of Human Services.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.

The last known sighting of Berreth was in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Her body has not been found, but authorities are searching a landfill in Fountain.

The document was filed March 20. It states that Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Reed received documents from the Teller County DHS that include interviews with Frazee and witnesses.

“The records relate to the charged crimes in this case, and include extensive interviews documenting statements made by the Defendant and witnesses in this case,” the document states.

Reed said that she considered the new documents discoverable in court.

“The People respectfully request disclosure of these records to the Defendant in the above-referenced case, subject to a protective order prohibiting dissemination to any person outside of the Defendant’s legal defense team,” the document states.

The document does not reveal what Frazee might have discussed with the Teller County DHS.