‘Love lives on no matter what’: Steve Irwin’s daughter shares touching video of her dad

AUSTRALIA — Actress Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin known around the world as The Crocodile Hunter continues to acknowledge the memory of her wildlife conservationist dad who died in 2006.

Irwin died from a stingray barb penetrating his chest during the filming of a documentary.

In a video tweeted by Irwin’s daughter, The Crocodile Hunter shares his philosophies on parenting with Australian Story.

Irwin shared his greatest challenge as a father is giving his daughter a normal life, spending time with other kids, but also taking her out in the field to jump on crocodiles and see the world.

“All I do is treat her exactly how I would want to be treated,” Irwin said. “If she wants to have chocolate, (and if) Mum’s not looking, here, have the whole block.”