Jewelry that reflects you and empowers women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to wear unique jewelry that reflects your personal ethics, and empowers women around the world? That's the mission of Threads Wolrdwide and the company is proud to open the pieces to a global marketplace.

Threads Worldwide has two special offers:

They will gift anyone who hosts a showcase in the next two days, with an additional $100 in jewelry credits, in addition to the credits already offered, Call to reserve a two hour timeslot for your book club, school activity or friends gathering. 4pm or later today or 10am to 8pm Saturday, or Sunday March 30th or 31st.

The second offer is for anyone who hosts a showcase in April or May. Threads Worldwide will gift you with an additional $25 in Jewelry Credits.

Just call Beth at 303-250-9792 and leave a message if no one answers. For more information visit threadsworldwide.com.