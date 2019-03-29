Fog, rain and then accumulating snow likely next 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a few days of warm weather, changes have arrived today with fog and drizzle likely this morning across the Front Range for the morning drive.

Then we'll see rain showers this afternoon and possibly a thunderstorm.

The rain changes to snow after 6 p.m. tonight and continues into Saturday morning. It changes to snow much earlier in the foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

Here's what we're forecasting for accumulation by noon on Saturday:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Lakewood: 2-4 inches

Genesee: 6 inches

Aurora: 1-3 inches

Castle Rock: 2-6 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Boulder: 1-4 inches

Conifer: 6 inches

Loveland Ski Area: 4-6 inches

Breckenridge: 4-6 inches

The snow ends on by midday Saturday with highs in the 30s.

A dry pattern begins again on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s for Sunday.

We keep the dry trend going into Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the 50s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.