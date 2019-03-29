Crews fighting fire in same building where explosion injured 9 people in August

DENVER — Firefighters are fighting a fire at 4th and Santa Fe in Denver on Friday morning.

It is the same building where an explosion injured nine people in August.

Firefighters said that they have the fire under control and don’t believe anybody was inside at the time of the fire.

It is unknown what caused this fire.

Northbound Santa Fe will be closed in the area as crews investigate the fire. Alternative routes are advised.

