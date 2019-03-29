× Colorado Springs murder suspect turns himself in to authorities in Denver area

DENVER — The Colorado Springs man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor turned himself in to authorities in the Denver metro area Friday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Suspect James W. Hanlon, 53, was wanted on first-degree murder charges. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Gary Dolce, 63, was killed on a street near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Wednesday night and reportedly recorded the killing on his cellphone.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Dolce’s cellphone was found, still recording, after he had been shot several times around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive.

When the medical tech who found the phone stopped the recording and played it back, it showed what had just happened, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

According to The Gazette, the affidavit said that the video shows Hanlon pulling up next to Dolce and calling him “stupid” several times before pointing a black handgun at Dolce and firing several shots.

The Gazette reports that after Dolce fell to the ground, the gun is seen on the video again and more shots are heard. Then a car door is heard closing and the sound of a car driving away.