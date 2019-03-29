Cherry Creek High School rallies resources for community after recent student suicides

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School principal Ryan Silva reached out to community members on Friday to offer mental health support to students after three suicides occurred within the community during the past two months.

An email addressed to CCHS states that mental health support is available for students until 6 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Cherry Creek School District has reported two students deaths at CCHS. Additionally, a student at St. Mary’s Academy — a private school in Cherry Hills Village — also killed themselves last week. According to the district, that student attended Cherry Creek schools for most of their life.

“Our hearts are heavy as we struggle with this loss, so soon after the loss, our school suffered in February. It is important that we come together as a community and support each other during this difficult and heartbreaking time,” principal Silva said in an email to the CCHS community.

Suicide Prevention: Risks, tips for parents and educators

Suicide Warning Signs:

Many suicidal youths demonstrate observable behaviors that signal their suicidal thinking. These include:

Suicidal threats in the form of direct and indirect statements.

Suicide notes and plans.

Prior suicidal behavior.

Making final arrangements (e.g., making funeral arrangements, writing a will, giving away prized possessions).

Preoccupation with death.

Changes in behavior, appearance, thoughts and/or feelings.

Important resources available for CCHS students:

Counseling and Mental Health: 720-554-2250 or 720-554-2260

Main office: 720-554-2281

Colorado Crisis Services: 1-844-493-8255

Safe2Tell: 1-877-542-7233

Medical Center of Aurora Behavioral Health: 303-360-3650

Aurora Mental Health: 303-617-2300

All Health: 303-730-8858