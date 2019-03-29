× Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Wanted violent suspect last seen in northwest Denver

DENVER — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware that a violent suspect is at large and was last seen in northwest Denver.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Nathan Ortiz cut off his ankle monitor Friday morning. He has two active warrants for failure to appear in court for second-degree assault and domestic violence.

Ortiz was last seen near West 50th Avenue and Julian Street. The location is immediately south of Regis University in northwest Denver.

Ortiz is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“Nathan is known to be dangerous so please do not approach him if you see him or anyone matching his description,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or call 303-288-1535.