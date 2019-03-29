× 63-year-old man killed in Colorado Springs reportedly recorded his own killing; suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was killed on a street near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Wednesday night reportedly recorded the killing on his cellphone.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, 63-year-old Gary Dolce’s cellphone was found, still recording, after he had been shot several times around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive.

When the medical tech who found the phone stopped the recording and played it back, it showed what had just happened, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

The suspect was identified by police as James W. Hanlon, 53, described as 5-foot-11 weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he might be driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, CO license plate CCW-619. Hanlon may have left the state of Colorado.

According to The Gazette, the affidavit said that the video shows Hanlon pulling up next to Dolce and calling him “stupid” several times before pointing a black handgun at Dolce and firing several shots.

The Gazette reports that after Dolce fell to the ground, the gun is seen on the video again and more shots are heard. Then a car door is heard closing and the sound of a car driving away.

Hanlon is considered to be armed and dangerous.