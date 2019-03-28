Remaining warm today at 67 degrees then rain and snow Friday-Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temps stay warm today at 67 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

We'll see morning sunshine then turning cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon rain/t-storm.

The Mountains stay mild in the 40s, 50s, and low 60s with morning sun then cloudy afternoon skies.

Snow is likely in the Mountains on Friday, 1-4" accumulation, highs in the 30s.

The Front Range can expect a good chance for rain showers. It changes to snow late Friday into Saturday morning. 1" of accumulation in most places. 1-4" in the Foothills. Highs in the 50s on Friday, 40s on Saturday.

Drier, warmer on Sunday, 50s.

Dry on Monday.

Dry on Tuesday.

