Rain and snow return to the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a transition into a cooler and wetter weather pattern heading into the weekend.

It will start Thursday night with a few lightly scattered showers and drizzle. It will be breezy at times as well.

Friday will be a cooler day in the 40s in the Denver metro area under mostly cloudy skies. There will be additional scattered rain showers and there could even be a rumble of thunder.

It will turn windy in the afternoon as the direction turns out of the north. That's when rain will change over to snow heading into the evening hours.

The snow will turn light and continue into early Saturday before ending.

It looks to be a slushy accumulation of around 1 inch, mainly on grassy areas in the city. Snow could stick to some roads south of downtown.

Some sunshine returns on Saturday afternoon, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be in the 40s along with a stray shower possible.

It will warm back into the 50s and 60s next week with another chance for rain showers on Wednesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.