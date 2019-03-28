× Poll: Hickenlooper has enough support to qualify for June debate

DENVER — A new poll from Quinnipiac University is good news for the presidential campaign of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

In the poll, 1 percent of people who identify as Democrats or Democratic leaning said they would vote for Hickenlooper if the election were to be held today.

Candidates who received the most support were Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke. Biden received 29 percent in the same category, Sanders received 19 percent and Beto O’Rourke got 12 percent.

While Hickenlooper’s 1 percent figure pales in comparison to the leaders in the Democratic field, it is enough for him to qualify for the first Democratic debate in Miami in June.

Other candidates who received at least 1 percent were: Sen. Kamala Harris (8), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (4), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (4), Sen. Cory Booker (2), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (2) and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro (1).