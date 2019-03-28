× Polis to sign hospital transparency bill into law

DENVER — Colorado hospitals will be required to report their annual spending and expenditures as part of an effort to curb health care prices under a bill about to become law.

The bipartisan legislation is key to Gov. Jared Polis’ efforts to reduce health care costs and increase price transparency in a state whose rural residents often pay some of the nation’s highest insurance rates.

The first-term Democratic governor was to sign the bill Thursday.

Polis’ health care agenda includes creating a state reinsurance program to help private insurers lower premiums; exploring a public health insurance option; and determining the feasibility of importing cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, among other measures.

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing will issue an annual report incorporating the hospital data beginning in 2020.