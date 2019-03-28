× Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — At least one officer with the Aurora Police Department was involved in a shooting Thursday night. It occurred near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

APD tweeted about the shooting about 8:30 p.m.

Eastbound Iliff is closed just before Buckley. The westbound lanes of Iliff are closed at Buckley.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information. We have a crew en route to the scene.