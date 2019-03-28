× Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement speech at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement speech at Colorado College in Colorado Springs in May, the school announced Thursday.

Tickets to the ceremony and Winfrey’s speech will be limited to graduating seniors and their guests. The speech will be livestreamed on the college’s website.

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 19 on the school’s Tava Quad.

Winfrey attended the graduation ceremony at Colorado College in 2017 in support of a student who had received one of her scholarships.

Winfrey will receive an honorary degree from Colorado College president Jill Tiefenthaler.