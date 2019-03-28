× One killed in head-on crash involving Adams County sheriff’s deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision that involved an Adams County sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. at Highway 79 and East 88th Avenue, about seven miles north of Bennett.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital, but a passenger in the vehicle that collided with the deputy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names, ages and gender of the three involved in the crash were not released.

Both roads were closed in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.