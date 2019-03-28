× Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted murder in Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Kaylob Marrs pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday.

Boulder police report that Marrs’ charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 27, 2018.

According to police, Marrs was at the Orchard Grove Mobile Park in Boulder. He drove up next to the vehicle of the victim, who was dropping someone off inside the mobile home park.

“An argument began and then Marrs held a handgun outside the window and fired a shot toward the victim’s vehicle. The bullet struck the vehicle, the victim left the scene at a high rate of speed and called the police,” Boulder police said in a statement.

Marrs and David Gerardo Fuentes-Fuentes were also arrested in January of 2017 in Boulder for stealing and crashing a car before leading police on a three-hour manhunt. It involved law enforcement agencies from several communities in the Denver-Boulder area.