Jefferson County man missing since January might have been killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Recently discovered evidence suggests a man missing since January might have been killed, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Joseph Brinson, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 23. He was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Mica Mine Gulch Road on Jan. 17.

Investigators did not release what the new evidence is that led them to believe foul play might be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.