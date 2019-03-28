× Inmate who escaped from work crew in Adams County captured in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The inmate who walked away from a work crew on Wednesday was apprehended in Fort Collins around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Cody Harris escaped from the work crew in Adams County about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said Harris was arrested without incident by Fort Collins police.

The DOC said many law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend Harris. It did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Harris’ arrest.

According to court records, Harris has several felonies on his record, including vehicular eluding and escape from pending felony.