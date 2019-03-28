Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are having trouble sleeping and happen to have a sweet tooth you might want to try a new ice cream called NightFood. It's ice cream that helps you sleep.

A team of sleep and nutrition experts came up with this. It does not contain medicine or sleep-aids and creators have either minimized or removed all the stuff in regular ice cream that can cause you not to sleep like caffeine, sugar and excess fat and calories to help you sleep after your midnight snack. Flavors include Bed and Breakfast, Midnight Chocolate, Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclips and so many more. For more information head to Nightfood.Com.