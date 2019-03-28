× Man found dead at the base of Horsetooth Reservoir cliff

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was found dead at the base of a 75-foot cliff in the Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday morning.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office found the body after being dispatched for a welfare check at a home overlooking the reservoir. They found the home was empty.

During the search, deputies found the body at the base of a cliff about 75 feet below the home.

Deputies requested additional assistance from the Poudre Fire Authority for a high-angle rescue to access the body.

Brush and trees will be cleared in the Horsetooth Reservoir to allow the deceased to be transported by boat to the Coroners office.

The Coroner’s Office will release the male’s identity, cause, and manner of death.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

Recovery Operation at Horsetooth Reservoir This morning at about 8:30 a.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Larimer County Natural Resources rangers were dispatched to a residence overlooking… https://t.co/vJ7NWGBvRS — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) March 28, 2019