Disney to ban smoking, oversized strollers inside theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is eliminating smoking areas at its theme and water parks in California and Florida.

The company said in a statement Thursday that smoking also won’t be allowed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California starting May 1.

Smoking areas will be available outside the parks and those entertainment areas. Disney Springs in Florida and the company’s hotels also will have smoking areas.

The smoking policy was part of several rule changes the company is making at its parks.

Loose or dry ice won’t be permitted for coolers or cooler bags, and Disney is limiting stroller sizes to 31 inches wide and 52 inches long.

The company also said stroller wagons wouldn’t be allowed after May 1.