× Denver doctor facing child porn charges has medical license suspended

DENVER — The Denver doctor who was recently arrested on child pornography charges is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Colorado.

The Colorado Medical Board suspended Justin Bowen Neisler’s license at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Based upon the information reviewed, the Panel had reasonable grounds to believe that public health, safety, or welfare imperatively requires emergency action and/or that Respondent was guilty of a deliberate and willful violation of the Medical Practice Act,” the board said in a letter to Neisler.

The 31-year-old doctor had been licensed to practice medicine in Colorado since August 2017. He worked at the Family Residency Program at St. Anthony North Family Medicine 84th Clinic in Westminster. Centura Health said Neisler was terminated when the company learned of his arrest.

Investigators allege Neisler secretly filmed young male patients while they were naked and uploaded child pornography to the social media side Tumblr. He is in federal custody.

The license suspension will remain in place until the matter is resolved, according to the medical board.

Read the board’s full letter below: