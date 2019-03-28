‘ChuckNado’: Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon pose for hilarious photos

DENVER — It’s safe to say that Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and center fielder Charlie Blackmon have a bit of a “bromance” going on.

The two channeled their inner Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly for a “Step Brothers”-themed photoshoot for the latest issue of Rockies Magazine and the results are hilarious.

The cover was captioned with “#ChuckNado: These ‘step brothers’ are committed to their team, their fans and establishing a Rockies winning tradition.”

But wait… the photoshoot got better.

The always entertaining Rockies Twitter account shared even more delightful photos that truly show how much the two teammates get along, including one where Arenado is pouring a bucket of candy over Blackmon’s head.

Hello, Ms. Lady! I’m Chuck. I’m Nolan’s teammate and I think I may be able to help with the ARE-nado/AIR-nado dilemma: https://t.co/krPctj33GE pic.twitter.com/vLsjwqaRBg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 28, 2019

Luckily for us, Arenado and Blackmon will be sticking around Colorado for awhile.

Blackmon signed a 6-year, $108 million deal with the Rockies last year to keep him in Denver through the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Arenado landed the largest contract in team history earlier this year – an eight-year deal reportedly worth $260 million that could keep him in Colorado through 2026.

Well done, Rockies. Well done.