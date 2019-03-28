× Boating season is here: Cherry Creek and Chatfield Reservoirs open for the season

DENVER — It’s time to get those boats cleaned off and ready to go because the 2019 boating season has officially arrived.

Chatfield Reservoir opened for the season on Tuesday while Cherry Creek Reservoir opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday. It’s one of the latest starts for the season because of all the thick ice that was on the reservoirs.

However, some early restrictions are still in place.

Both parks are hosting walleye spawning along the dams so anglers are not allowed within 100 feet of spawning nets or the dams until mid-April.

Chatfield will only have the western-most ramps near the dam open initially due to the Chatfield storage reallocation project. They are expecting more ramps to eventually open as summer approaches.

And, all boats must be inspected for aquatic nuisance species before launch.