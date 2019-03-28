Bipartisan support and opposition for marijuana delivery in Colorado

DENVER — Should marijuana be delivered to homes just like pizza or Chinese food in Colorado?

The debate is not a new one in the state.

Last year, a bill was brought forth and ultimately defeated.

But this year, there is renewed hope a bill could pass with a Democratic majority and a marijuana-friendly governor in Jared Polis.

“There are a lot of people out there who really need it,” said Matt Kahl, a veteran and advocate for delivery.

Kahl emphasized to lawmakers on Thursday that many veterans need cannabis to manage pain and for many getting to a dispensary is a challenge.

“They have no other way to get cannabis,” Kahl said.

But just because Democrats are in charge doesn’t mean this will passed. Last year, it was Democratic Sen. Rhonda Fields who was the deciding vote against the idea.

“Last year, I just wasn’t ready,” Fields said as she reflected on her vote.

When asked if she could change her mind this year, she said it was possible but at this point not likely.

“I think my position is pretty much the same unless there is something unique about the bill,” Fields said.

Now: Crowded committee hearing for marijuana delivery bill. Local govts ultimately must opt in, $1 delivery fee goes to local govts, state will set rules for delivery vehicles. Bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition with this bill #coleg #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/edmnK8nHMz — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 27, 2019

During a Wednesday committee hearing, amendments were offered to get uncertain Democrats such as Fields on board.

The bill includes a $1 delivery fee that would go to local governments. It also includes a provision saying local governments must allow dispensaries in their jurisdiction to this.

Under the bill, the state would be mandated to establish safety rules for delivery vehicles that would include GPS tracking of vehicles.

“We have bipartisan support on this bill. We also have bipartisan opposition on this bill,” said Rep Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, a prime sponsor of the bill.

A House committee decided to delay a vote on the marijuana delivery bill Wednesday. A vote could take place next week regarding whether the bill advances or not.