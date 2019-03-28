19-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing into 2 homes in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A teenager is facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and alcohol by an underage person after slamming into two different homes in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

19-year-old Kyle Frendberg was driving late Wednesday night along Copeland Street, just south of C-470, in Highlands Ranch when he crashed into two homes, according to the sheriff's office.

Firefighters said one person was transported to the hospital but did not give an update on condition. The agency also said that at least one homeowner was displaced because of the incident.

Frendberg was arrested on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and alcohol use by an underage person.

His bond was set at $1,000.

