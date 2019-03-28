× 100 students competing in state GeoBee: Take the quiz yourself

DENVER — Everyone has heard of the Spelling Bee, but what about the GeoBee?

The state geography competition will take place on Friday at the University of Denver’s Davis Auditorium in Sturm Hall. Final round competition will begin at 1 p.m.

100 students from around the state will be competing for a top prize of $1,000 cash and a spot in the National Championship in Washington D.C.

The GeoBee is an annual competition designed to inspire students’ curiosity about the entire world.

If you want to test your geography skills, here’s a sample from the National Geographic GeoBee’s website.