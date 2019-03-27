Thornton dad converts daughter’s wheelchair into mini police car

THORNTON, Colo. — A local father went the extra mile to ensure his daughter is happier in her wheelchair.

The Thornton Police Department posted about the feel-good story on its Twitter account.

According to TPD, Haley uses a wheelchair to get around. Her dad made the wheelchair look like a police cruiser. It even has working lights.

On Wednesday, TPD posted a picture of Officer John Carter visiting Haley. The two took pictures with Haley’s new police car and Officer Carter’s Ford Explorer cruiser.

“Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you,” Thornton police wrote.