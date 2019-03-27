Third child flu-related death reported in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A third child has died from the flu in Colorado, according to the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDHPE).

According to the CDHPE, the child was school-aged from the Denver metro area and say the child had the predominant flu strain influenza A, H3N2. The death was reported during the week ending with March 16.

With the latest death, one child has died from the flu in Colorado during each month of 2019. The previous deaths were reported on January 12 and February 16.

The flu has been associated in the deaths of 76 children across the country, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.