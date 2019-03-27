The Military Vehicle Collectors of Colorado are on a mission to find and preserve "rolling military history." Their president Phil Movish joined Paula with a sneak peek at the military trail display. You can check out their fleet and other awesome classics this weekend at the Denver Auto Show. You can also find out more info online at http://mvcconline.org/AlertMe
