Report: Snowboarders triggered deadly Telluride avalanche

March 27, 2019

Search for missing backcountry skier after avalanche near Telluride on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo: San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has determined that an avalanche that killed a 47-year-old skier was triggered after three snowboarders illegally crossed a boundary rope.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports the center released its final report last week on the Feb. 19 avalanche that killed Salvadore Garcia-Atance in the Bear Creek area near Telluride.

According to the report, the snowboarders crossed into a permanently closed-off area to ride the east face of Temptation Bowl.

The avalanche was released when the third snowboarder was descending. The snowboarders were not named in the report.

Garcia-Atance’s wife alerted authorities that he was missing, prompting a search. His body was recovered from under 6 feet of debris the next day.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still investigating the death.

