Permit reservations for Hanging Lake available starting Monday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Reservations for a new permit system that is required to visit Hanging Lake in Garfield County will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday, the city of Glenwood Springs and the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

Anyone who wants to visit the popular lake in Glenwood Canyon needs to purchase a permit online or call 970-384-6309.

Groups of 20 or more need to call the Hanging Lake information line to make a reservation.

In-person reservations can be made at the Hanging Lake Welcome Center at 110 Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs starting May 1.

In October, it was announced a paid permit and shuttle system was being implemented as well as a cap on the number of visitors in an effort to cut down on overcrowding at the lake.

The daily number of visitors will be capped at 615. The Forest Service said last year about 1,000 people per day were visiting the lake.

Visitors can no longer drive to the lake during the prime months of May to October.

Reservations for a permit will cost $12 per person with the shuttle running from May 1 to Oct. 31, starting at 6:45 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The shuttle leaves the Hanging Lake Welcome Center to the Hanging Lake trailhead.

Visitors can plan for three hours of hiking and recreation from the time they are dropped off at the trailhead until they are picked up.

A percentage of permits has been set aside for an early-bird biking reservation special and are available for $9.50 from April 1 to May 1.

While the lake is open year-round, those visiting in the off-peak season of Nov. 1 to April 30 still need to obtain a permit for $10 per person.