One more mild day before chance of snow returns

DENVER -- It was another warm day on the Front Range on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s on Thursday but will still be about 10 degrees above the average high of 57 degrees for this time of year.

Denver will stay mostly sunny through midday before cloud cover and isolated shower chances move in. Most places will stay dry, but a stray thundershower or two can't be ruled out.

Better chances for precipitation will move in with a storm system on Friday.

Friday's high temperature will reach the low 50s before rain and snowfall move in during the afternoon and evening.

This system will start as rain on the Front Range on Friday and will switch over to snow after temperatures get cold enough Friday night.

Snowfall will wrap up early Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will range from nothing (because of melting and warm temperatures) to 2 inches. The snow will be wet and slushy.

Drier weather moves back in for the weekend with highs reaching the 50s again on Sunday.

