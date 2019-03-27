Ohio man charged for assaulting 17-year-old he allegedly caught sexually assaulting 5-year-old

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A Cleveland-area man has been charged with assault for stopping alleged child sex abuse on March 21.

FOX8 Cleveland reports that Richard Adams, 20, was arrested for assaulting a 17-year-old who he says he caught sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Adams said he walked out of the laundry room and saw the child being molested. Adams then pushed the 17-year-old off the boy and screamed for someone in the house to call police. He then allegedly assaulted the teen.

“I kind of blacked out,” Adams told FOX8. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

A preliminary hearing for Adams is scheduled for April 2.

Adams’ uncle has started a GoFundMe to help with legal bills as well as a petition asking to have the charges dismissed.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

“The officers came in at the aftermath of a felonious assault. The injuries that were caused rose to that level and we don’t get to pick and choose what we agree, disagree, I mean, we take the facts as they are presented,” Eastlake police Chief Larry Reik told FOX8.