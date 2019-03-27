Mid-70s on Wednesday then rain and snow on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We hit 71 on Tuesday, which was the warmest day since Oct. 29, 2018 -- a span of 148 days.

On Wednesday, temperatures will be even warmer.

Denver's forecast high temperature for Wednesday is 73 degrees. Skies will start sunny then turn partly cloudy with dry conditions. The record for the day is 78 degrees set in 1988.

The mountains stay mild today with highs in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Highs stay warm on Thursday with upper 60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. I'm including a 20 percent chance of rain showers late.

A relatively warm storm system rolls through on Friday with rain showers for the morning drive then a rain/snow mix for the afternoon rush hour into Saturday morning.

0-1 inches of accumulation possible with early highs in the 50s.

Conditions dry out Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. The mountains can expect 2-6" of snow by Saturday morning.

Sunday looks mostly dry except in Southern Colorado. Front Range highs in the 40s and 50s.

Dry on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.